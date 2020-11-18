(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Britain's main opposition Labour party reinstated former leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday, just weeks after he was suspended over his response to a damning watchdog report about anti-Semitism within the party.

The disputes panel of Labour's ruling National Executive Committee met on Tuesday and decided the veteran leftist could be readmitted, numerous UK media outlets reported.

Corbyn said on Twitter he was "pleased" with the outcome.

"Our movement must now come together to oppose and defeat this deeply damaging Conservative government," he added.

However, Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Twitter it had been "another painful day for the Jewish community and those Labour members who have fought so hard to tackle antisemitism".

"I will not allow a focus on one individual to prevent us from doing the vital work of tackling antisemitism," he added.

Corbyn's reinstatement came hours after the ex-Labour leader acknowledged that concerns around anti-Semitism within the party were not "exaggerated" as he had claimed last month.

He made the much-criticised assertion following the October 29 release of a report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) which found the party had broken the law in its "inexcusable" handling of anti-Semitism complaints.

In defiance of the party's new leadership under Starmer, Corbyn refused to accept all its findings and questioned the motives of the two-year independent probe.

He insisted the scale of the problem had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media".

The comments prompted his immediate suspension, pending an internal investigation.