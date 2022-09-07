UrduPoint.com

UK's New PM Meets Cabinet With Economic Package In Prep

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 07, 2022 | 04:10 PM

UK's new PM meets cabinet with economic package in prep

London, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Liz Truss convened a new-look cabinet Wednesday on her first full day in office, to thrash out an economic support package and forestall an energy crisis linked to the war in Ukraine.

In her first contacts with foreign leaders, the new Conservative leader spoke late Tuesday by phone to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and then US President Joe Biden.

Before facing her first session of Prime Minister's Questions in parliament later Wednesday, Truss met her senior ministers to tackle the most pressing question at home: soaring energy prices.

The cabinet includes the most diverse top team in British history: Kwasi Kwarteng as finance minister, James Cleverly as foreign secretary and Suella Braverman as interior minister.

Truss and Kwarteng are preparing measures reportedly worth upwards of £130 billion ($150 billion) to freeze energy bills for households and businesses, many of whom risk going to the wall this winter.

She must also navigate the combustible issue of post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland. According to Downing Street, she agreed with Biden "on the importance of protecting" peace there.

