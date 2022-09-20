UrduPoint.com

UK's New PM Vows Billions In Ukraine Aid

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2022 | 12:30 PM

UK's new PM vows billions in Ukraine aid

London, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday vowed billions more in financial and military aid to Ukraine as she kicked off her debut foreign trip at the UN General Assembly.

Ahead of her first meeting with US President Joe Biden, Truss also conceded that a post-Brexit UK-US trade deal was unlikely for years.

"There aren't currently any negotiations taking place with the US and I don't have an expectation that those are going to start in the short to medium term," she told reporters en route to New York.

At the UN, Truss is also due to meet French President Emmanuel Macron and EU commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Like Biden's White House, they are unhappy with her hard line on Brexit and Northern Ireland.

But Truss vowed to rally Western support at the UN over Ukraine, saying her government would match or exceed the £2.3 billion ($2.6 billion) it plans to extend this year.

"Ukraine's victories in recent weeks have been inspirational," she said in a statement, after Kyiv's forces pushed the Russian invaders out of almost all of the Kharkiv region in a lightning counter-offensive.

"My message to the people of Ukraine is this: the UK will continue to be right behind you every step of the way. Your security is our security." Boris Johnson's successor flew out of London hours after delivering a biblical reading at Monday's funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, as government mourning ends and UK political life resumes in full speed.

The late monarch appointed Truss as her 15th prime minister on September 6, in one of her final ceremonial acts as head of state. She died two days later.

Truss said she was "hugely honoured" to be appointed, and praised the "huge outpouring of love and affection" shown towards Elizabeth, as well as the "huge amount of warmth towards" her successor King Charles III.

But Charles's new reign, and Truss's administration, start under a darkening economic cloud due to a cost-of-living crisis brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine that is hurting millions at home.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Russia White House Died London Kharkiv Reading New York Ireland United Kingdom Brexit September All Government Billion Million Love

Recent Stories

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Paki ..

Peaceful, prosperous Afghanistan priority for Pakistan: FM

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to furth ..

Pakistan, China reaffirm their commitment to further deepen strategic cooperatio ..

28 minutes ago
 PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA sessi ..

PM in New York to represent Pakistan at UNGA session

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th September 2022

3 hours ago
 FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women ..

FBR chairman ensures IWCCI for facilitating women entrepreneurs in tax complianc ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.