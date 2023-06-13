London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :UK police on Tuesday locked down the central English city of Nottingham after three people were found dead and a van tried to mow down three others.

A 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said, adding that they were also investigating the incident involving the van that they believed was linked.

Police were called just after 4:00 am (0300 GMT) after two people were found dead in the street. The body of a man was also found at another location.

The three people involved in the van incident were being treated in hospital, a police statement said.

Local resident Glen Gretton said he was woken up at around 5:00 am by the sound of a series of police cars passing his home.

"I heard a police car go past. It was driving extremely quickly, followed by another one, another one, the 46-year-old delivery driver said.