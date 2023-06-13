UrduPoint.com

UK's Nottingham Locked Down After Three Found Killed: Police

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

UK's Nottingham locked down after three found killed: police

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :UK police on Tuesday locked down the central English city of Nottingham after three people were found dead and a van tried to mow down three others.

A 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said, adding that they were also investigating the incident involving the van that they believed was linked.

Police were called just after 4:00 am (0300 GMT) after two people were found dead in the street. The body of a man was also found at another location.

The three people involved in the van incident were being treated in hospital, a police statement said.

Local resident Glen Gretton said he was woken up at around 5:00 am by the sound of a series of police cars passing his home.

"I heard a police car go past. It was driving extremely quickly, followed by another one, another one, the 46-year-old delivery driver said.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Driver Car Man Van Nottingham United Kingdom

Recent Stories

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Pakistan, India

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Pakistan, India

8 minutes ago
 UAE President sends letter to President of Sri Lan ..

UAE President sends letter to President of Sri Lanka with an invitation to COP28

51 minutes ago
 PTI chief complains of fever, fatigue after day lo ..

PTI chief complains of fever, fatigue after day long in Islamabad courts

1 hour ago
 PTI former Punjab Minister arrested from outside I ..

PTI former Punjab Minister arrested from outside Islamabad Judicial Complex

1 hour ago
 Secretary-General Receives Kuwait’s Permanent Re ..

Secretary-General Receives Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the OIC

2 hours ago
 The New vivo V27e Won Hearts of Tech Experts in Pa ..

The New vivo V27e Won Hearts of Tech Experts in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.