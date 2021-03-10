Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Britain's decision to award the Boston Consulting Group a £1-million contract to help organise the UN's COP26 climate summit poses a "potential conflict of interest" due to its ties to fossil fuel companies, environmental groups have told AFP.

Ahead of the crucial negotiations aimed at accelerating emissions cuts and agreeing more ambitious net-zero targets, the industry watchdogs warned that BCG's involvement raised questions over how Britain was organising the event.

BCG on its website says it has "extensive experience working with leading upstream oil and gas clients worldwide" and that its experts have advised "19 of the world's 25 leading oil companies on some of their most pertinent strategic challenges." It is also a former member of Oil and Gas UK, an influential lobby group.

The COP26 contract, worth £1.18 million ($1.6 million) between BCG and Britain's Cabinet Office, ran from April 2020 to January 2021 for services that have been redacted from the original document.

The summit was originally scheduled for November last year, but was delayed until November 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) brings together nations, environmental groups, scientists and policymakers to work on measures to keep the goals of the Paris climate deal in play.

Trade associations that represent oil and gas majors are entitled under the convention's own rules to attend annual COP talks and inter-sessional meetings as observers.

They frequently host networking side events or presentations and have the same status and access permits at negotiations as environmental charities.

But there is currently no protection against potential conflicts of interest between nations which need emissions slashed rapidly in order to survive, and the biggest emitters whose business plans are still heavily reliant on fossil fuels.