UK's Opposition Leader Stamber Pledges To Abolish House Of Lords

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2022 | 05:20 PM

LONDON, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Sir Keir Starmer, leader of Britain's main opposition Labour Party, said on Monday that he intends to abolish the House of Lords should he win the next election.

The British parliament is comprised of the elected House of Commons, the lower chamber, and an unelected House of Lords, the upper chamber.

The proposal was one of many to come from a report Starmer commissioned into the future of Britain, which was carried out by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Under the proposals, the House of Lords would be replaced with an elected Assembly of Nations and Regions.

"It's one of the recommendations," Starmer told Sky news. "What we're going to do after today is now consult on those recommendations, test them, and in particular, look at how can they be implemented," he said.

He also confirmed his aspiration to enact the constitutional change in his first term as prime minister. "We're going to get one shot at fixing our economy and fixing our politics and I want to make sure we get it exactly right," Starmer added.

Other proposals in the report included giving money straight to local areas rather than distributing it from London, with devolved governments, mayors, and local authorities being given new powers over transport, housing, economic development, and job creation.

To this end, Labour also wants to create 300 economic clusters around the country to double growth across the country. They also want to move 50,000 civil servants – around 10% of the total – outside London, and ban almost all second jobs for MPs.

