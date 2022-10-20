UrduPoint.com

UK's PM Truss Rocked As Interior Minister Departs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2022 | 01:40 AM

UK's PM Truss rocked as interior minister departs

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :British Prime Minister Liz Truss lurched into fresh chaos Wednesday as her hardline interior minister quit, forcing the new leader to turn to one of her strongest critics to shore up her tottering government.

Suella Braverman left as home secretary ostensibly after using her personal email to send an official document to a colleague -- but parted ways with a blistering attack on Truss.

Truss then appointed senior Conservative Grant Shapps in place of Braverman.

Shapps supported her party leadership rival Rishi Sunak, and only last week was said to be plotting her demise.

After also losing her finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, over a disastrous budget last month, Truss's economic agenda is in ruins and two of the biggest jobs in her cabinet are now occupied by Sunak allies.

Shapps acknowledged that Truss's government has had "a very difficult period", but that new finance minister Jeremy Hunt had done "a great job of settling the issues relating to that mini budget".

