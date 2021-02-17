(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted overnight to a London hospital as a "precautionary measure", Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The 99-year-old was taken to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening, the palace said, adding that it was "a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness's Doctor" after the prince felt unwell.