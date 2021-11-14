UrduPoint.com

UK's Queen To Miss Remembrance Event With 'sprained Back': Palace

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

UK's Queen to miss Remembrance event with 'sprained back': palace

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will miss Sunday's Remembrance service, which was supposed to be her first public appearance since resting on medical advice, due to a "sprained back", Buckingham Palace said.

"The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph," the palace said in a statement.

