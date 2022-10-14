UrduPoint.com

UK's Royal Mail Says Seeking To Axe Up To 10,000 Jobs

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2022 | 01:00 PM

UK's Royal Mail says seeking to axe up to 10,000 jobs

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :Britain's Royal Mail postal operator is seeking to axe up to 10,000 jobs, its parent company said Friday, blaming industrial action for huge financial losses.

"Our operational full-time employee workforce will need to reduce by an estimated 10,000 by the end of August 2023," parent group International Distribution Service said in a statement.

The statement added that up to 6,000 compulsory redundancies may be required.

The firm said its position had "deteriorated due to a combination of the impact of the industrial dispute, an inability to deliver the joint productivity improvements" agreed with unions and "deteriorating parcel volumes".

Thousands of postal workers, who deliver parcels and letters across the nation in distinctive red vans with a crown logo, went on strike in August after being given a pay raise that fell far short of inflation.

Related Topics

Company May August Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social med ..

Mahira Khan's dance video goes viral on social media

2 minutes ago
 Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title wi ..

Haider, Nawaz lead Pakistan to tri-series title win over NZ

34 minutes ago
 England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

England Men announces Test squad for Pakistan tour

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connec ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to pursue common connectivity agenda

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th October 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.