UK's Ruling Tories Braced For Defeat In Three By-elections

Muhammad Irfan Published July 20, 2023 | 10:10 AM

London, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Voters head to the polls on Thursday in three by-elections across England, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's ruling Conservatives braced for defeat in each as inflation-battered Britain's economic woes bite.

The Tories are defending hefty majorities in the seats in London, Yorkshire in northern England and Somerset in the southwest, but appear to be haemorrhaging support as the scandals of recent years and dire economic picture take their toll.

The contests come ahead of a general election due next year, with the main opposition Labour party enjoying poll leads of around 20 percent and poised to retake power for the first time in over a decade.

Labour, under its leader Keir Starmer, won local council elections in early May across swathes of England, with Sunak's Conservatives suffering steep losses in his first major electoral test since taking power last October.

The opposition has won five by-elections since March last year, but only one of those seats -- Wakefield, in Yorkshire -- was snatched from the Tories.

Labour is now aiming to emulate that June 2022 feat in nearby Selby and Ainsty, where Nigel Adams quit as Conservative MP last month after failing to be nominated for a peerage by ex-prime minister Boris Johnson.

Labour is also eyeing victory in Johnson's northwest London constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, after the scandal-tarred former leader himself resigned as an MP last month and triggered the ballot.

He quit after learning a cross-party parliamentary committee had concluded he deliberately lied to lawmakers about lockdown-breaking parties during the Covid pandemic and had recommended a 90-day suspension.

The Liberal Democrats are intent on overturning a 20,000-strong Tory majority in Somerton and Frome, after its Tory MP David Warburton stood down following an admission of cocaine use.

