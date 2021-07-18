UrduPoint.com
UK's Self-isolating PM Urges Public To 'be Cautious' As Economy Reopens

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 08:20 PM

UK's self-isolating PM urges public to 'be cautious' as economy reopens

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday urged the public to remain prudent against Covid on the eve of lifting pandemic curbs in England, as he confirmed he is self-isolating until July 26.

"Please, please, please be cautious, and go forward tomorrow into the next step with all the right prudence and respect for other people, and the risks that the disease continues to present," he said.

