London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday urged the public to remain prudent against Covid on the eve of lifting pandemic curbs in England, as he confirmed he is self-isolating until July 26.

"Please, please, please be cautious, and go forward tomorrow into the next step with all the right prudence and respect for other people, and the risks that the disease continues to present," he said.