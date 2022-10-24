London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :British Conservative Rishi Sunak was on Monday poised to become prime minister and the country's first leader of colour, after the dramatic decision by Boris Johnson to abandon an audacious political comeback.

Just weeks after failing in a first attempt to lead the ruling Tories, Sunak could cap a stunning reversal in fortunes by winning the leadership as early as Monday afternoon, following ex-premier Johnson's unexpected move late Sunday.

The contest, triggered by outgoing leader Liz Truss's resignation on Thursday, requires candidates to secure the support of at least 100 Conservative MPs by 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) on Monday.

Sunak had crossed that threshold by Friday night, ahead of declaring his candidacy on Sunday and amassing nearly 150 public nominations from Tory lawmakers.

Johnson's withdrawal from the race -- before he had even formally announced his candidacy -- left cabinet member Penny Mordaunt as the only other declared contender.

But she has struggled for momentum, attracting just two dozen public backers among her fellow MPs. Mordaunt is expected to come under growing pressure to abandon her leadership bid and end the contest quickly as Britain grapples with multiple crises.

If the 49-year-old resists and is able to garner 100 nominations, the race will be decided by the party's roughly 170,000 members in an online vote later in the week. If it came to that, the result would be announced Friday.

Just two months ago, the members selected Truss over Sunak, who had more support among MPs. Mordaunt is popular with the grassroots.

First, however, the Tories' 357 MPs would hold an "indicative" ballot -- from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Monday -- to show members which candidate commands the most support within the fractious parliamentary party.