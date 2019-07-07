UrduPoint.com
UK's Top Envoy In US Says Trump Executive 'inept': Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 09:50 AM

UK's top envoy in US says Trump executive 'inept': report

London, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Britain's ambassador in the United States has described President Donald Trump and his administration as "inept" and "uniquely dysfunctional", according to leaked diplomatic memos published by the Mail on Sunday.

Ambassador Kim Darroch reportedly said Trump's presidency could "crash and burn" and "end in disgrace", in the cache of secret cables and briefing notes sent back to Britain seen by the newspaper.

"We don't really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept," Darroch allegedly wrote in one dispatch.

The paper said the most damning comments by Darroch described Trump, who was received by Queen Elizabeth II during a state visit to Britain just last month, as "insecure" and "incompetent".

A memo sent following the controversial visit said the president and his team had been "dazzled" by the visit but warned Britain might not remain "flavour of the month" because "this is still the land of America First".

He reportedly wrote that the "vicious infighting and chaos" inside the White House -- widely reported in the US but dismissed by Trump as "fake news" -- was "mostly true".

Darroch is one of Britain's most experienced diplomats whose posting in Washington D.C. began in January, 2016, prior to Trump winning the presidency.

The Mail on Sunday said the memos, likely leaked by someone within Britain's sprawling civil service, cover a period beginning in 2017.

