UK's Truss Urges EU To Speed Up N.Ireland Talks

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday urged Brussels to "pick up the pace" of talks on post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland, following her first call on the issue with the European Commission vice president.

Truss, appointed at the weekend to lead negotiations with the European Union after the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost, told Maros Sefcovic the UK position had not changed.

Britain remained intent on overhauling the Northern Ireland Protocol -- including the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) -- which the UK government agreed just a year ago.

"We need goods to flow freely between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, end the role of the ECJ as the final arbiter of disputes between us, and resolve other issues," Truss said in a statement after their call.

"We must pick up the pace on talks in the new year," she added.

Although London still preferred reaching "an agreed solution", Truss warned that the UK was prepared to trigger the deal's Article 16 suspension measure if its demands were not met.

This clause allows either side to take "appropriate safeguard measures" if there are "serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties".

- 'Positive' - Britain and the EU have been locked in a months-long dispute over the post-Brexit situation in the UK territory of Northern Ireland, with a possible trade war looming in the background.

The protocol, signed separately from the 2020 Brexit trade deal, was designed to avoid a "hard" border on the island of Ireland.

Northern Ireland is in effect still in the European single market, but checks are required on goods heading into the province from mainland Great Britain.

The arrangements have proved deeply unpopular with some pro-British unionist factions in the territory and have caused friction on the ground.

Britain wants the protocol completely reworked but Brussels has baulked at the demand to remove the role of the ECJ.

Truss also spoke Tuesday with her Irish counterpart Simon Coveney, who described the conversation as "positive".

Frost, a trusted ally of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, had been leading the talks.

But he brought forward his resignation in a letter released late on Saturday, citing concerns about the government's "current direction of travel" regarding Covid regulations and tax rises.

His surprise departure was another blow to Johnson, already reeling from weeks of scandals and controversies, including growing discontent within his ruling Conservative Party at his performance as leader.

