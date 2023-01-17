ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The unemployment rate was at 3.7% in the UK in November 2022, up by 0.2 percentage points on a quarterly basis, official figures showed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the rate was down by 0.4 percentage points on a yearly basis, the Office for National Statistics (Ons) said.

"The UK employment rate was estimated at 75.6% in September to November 2022, largely unchanged compared with the previous three-month period and 1.0 percentage points lower than before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic (December 2019 to February 2020)," it said.

"The economic inactivity rate decreased by 0.1 percentage points on the quarter to 21.5% in September to November 2022," it added.