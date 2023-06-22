(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the race to become NATO's next chief, as the alliance mulls extending Jens Stoltenberg in the role.

"It's not going to happen," Wallace told The Economist magazine in an interview, arguing that the United States wanted Stoltenberg to stay as secretary-general.

The UK government has been pushing its defence minister's candidacy after playing a lead role in providing Western arms to Ukraine to fight Russia's invasion.

But Wallace conceded that his bid had run afoul of the politics of the NATO role and competing visions for the alliance from US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Stoltenberg's eventual successor "is going to have to please both Macron and Biden", he said in the interview, which was published online late on Wednesday.

Noting the interview, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman praised the "excellent job" done by Wallace as defence secretary.