Open Menu

UK's Wallace Out Of Running For NATO Job

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 04:20 PM

UK's Wallace out of running for NATO job

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the race to become NATO's next chief, as the alliance mulls extending Jens Stoltenberg in the role.

"It's not going to happen," Wallace told The Economist magazine in an interview, arguing that the United States wanted Stoltenberg to stay as secretary-general.

The UK government has been pushing its defence minister's candidacy after playing a lead role in providing Western arms to Ukraine to fight Russia's invasion.

But Wallace conceded that his bid had run afoul of the politics of the NATO role and competing visions for the alliance from US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Stoltenberg's eventual successor "is going to have to please both Macron and Biden", he said in the interview, which was published online late on Wednesday.

Noting the interview, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman praised the "excellent job" done by Wallace as defence secretary.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Defence Minister Ukraine Russia Job Wallace Alliance Lead United Kingdom United States From Government Race

Recent Stories

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

22 minutes ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

1 hour ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

1 hour ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

17 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous