UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Winchester College To Admit Girls For First Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

UK's Winchester College to admit girls for first time

London, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Winchester College, one of Britain's oldest and most prestigious private schools, will open its ancient doors to girls for the first time in its six-century history, it announced on Tuesday.

The school, founded in 1382 in Hampshire, southern England, said the move was part of "a new vision and significant programme of change".

Britain's other famous top fee-paying schools such as Eton and Harrow still only admit boys and have faced calls to change the policy.

Winchester, which counts finance minister Rishi Sunak among its former students, currently educates around 700 students who are so-called "boarders" living on-site.

Girls will only be admitted to the sixth form -- the final two years of school, for 16 to 18-year-olds. They will be able to choose between sleeping on site or attending as day pupils.

The first female day pupils will arrive by September 2022, with boarders following by 2024.

"Today's announcements are the product of discussions over many years and I am delighted to take them forward," headmaster Tim Hands said in a statement.

He told The Times newspaper that discussions about admitting girls had spanned 122 years -- "notably speedy in our terms", he said.

Winchester, which charges around £42,000 ($57,000, 47,000 Euros) a year in fees, also said it would grow its bursary offerings to students from poorer backgrounds, aiming initially for a 25 percent increase to supporting 150 pupils by 2024.

It is also planning to expand its online learning to provide "greater opportunities for collaboration" with state-funded schools.

Winchester's other famous former students include India's former cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Joss Whedon, the screenwriter and film director behind the "Avengers" movies.

Related Topics

India Cricket Film And Movies Winchester SITE September From Top

Recent Stories

Love wins after decades passed

5 minutes ago

Tolerance Minister, Uzbek Ambassador discuss coope ..

26 minutes ago

113,495 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

40 minutes ago

Special Olympics UAE nominates National Ambulance ..

41 minutes ago

Video of horse trading during 2018 Senate election ..

53 minutes ago

Latvia's Media Watchdog Bans Rebroadcasting of Ano ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.