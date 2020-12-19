UrduPoint.com
Ulsan Of South Korea Win Asian Champions League Title

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Ulsan of South Korea win Asian Champions League title

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Ulsan Hyundai Motors won the Asian Champions League for the second time in their history on Saturday after a Junior Negrao double gave them a 2-1 victory over Iran's Persepolis.

The South Korean club also achieved the feat in record fashion, winning their ninth consecutive match in the tournament to match their winning streak of 2012 when they won the title for the first time.

But this time they were even more emphatic, scoring at least two goals in each match on their way to the title, an unprecedented achievement in the tournament.

Persepolis missed out on the Asian crown for the second time in three years, having lost to Japan's Kashima Antlers in the final in 2018.

This was the fifth time in history that a team from Iran had fallen at the final hurdle of Asia's premier tournament, thus extending the country's title drought on the continental club scene.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

