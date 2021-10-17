UrduPoint.com

Ulsan Win Thriller To Reach All-Korean Asian Champions League Semi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Ulsan win thriller to reach all-Korean Asian Champions League semi

Jeonju, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Title-holders Ulsan Hyundai will play fellow South Korean side Pohang Steelers in Wednesday's semi-finals as they close in on an unprecedented third AFC Champions League crown.

Substitute Lee Dong-gyeong hit a cracker in extra time as Ulsan squeezed past another Korean team, Jeonbuk Motors, 3-2 in a thriller at Jeonju World Cup Stadium.

Earlier on Sunday at the same arena, where a modest crowd was socially distanced because of coronavirus rules, Pohang defeated Japan's Nagoya Grampus 3-0 to book their last-four spot.

The other semi-final, in the western region of Asia's top club competition, will be a Riyadh derby between Saudi giants Al Nassr and Al Hilal on Tuesday.

In a terrific clash between the top two in the K League, Ulsan went ahead against Jeonbuk in the 13th minute thanks to a spectacular strike from Valeri Qazaishvili.

The Georgian international picked the ball on the edge of the box, danced his way past three defenders and pinged the ball into the top corner.

Home side Jeonbuk hit back six minutes before half-time through Han Kyo-won, but Ulsan retook the lead in scrappy fashion in the first minute of injury time, with Yun Il-lok pouncing from close range.

Jeonbuk were level again however just three minutes into the second half when Japanese forward Takahiro Kunimoto chested the ball down and volleyed into the bottom corner.

The two sides went into extra time locked at 2-2, before Lee stepped up to smash the ball into the net from outside the box in the 101st minute.

In the other quarter-final on Sunday, Lim Sang-hyub scored twice as Pohang sealed their place in the last four.

Pohang failed to have a shot on target in the first half, but the 2009 champions cranked up the pressure on Nagoya in the second period, with Lee Seung-mo grabbing the other in an ultimately comfortable triumph for the Koreans.

Related Topics

World Riyadh Saudi Derby Nagoya Jeonju Pohang Ulsan Same Lead Japan North Korea Sunday From Top Hyundai Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

7 minutes ago
 Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of ..

Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of services: Etisalat UAE CEO

22 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on visit to Ba ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on visit to Bahrain

22 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Sierra Leone President discuss ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Sierra Leone President discuss boosting bilateral relations

22 minutes ago
 15,616 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,616 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

52 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilia ..

Fujairah Ruler receives President of Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.