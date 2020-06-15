UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ultimate Tennis Showdown Debuts With Sniper Beating Underdog

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Ultimate Tennis Showdown debuts with Sniper beating Underdog

Biot, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :With new rules and new formats, Patrick Mouratoglou, the coach of Serena Williams, unveiled his Ultimate Tennis Showdown tournament in the south of France on Sunday.

Targeting a younger audience, the players were alloted nicknames such as the 'Sniper, 'Underdog', 'Rebel' and 'Artist' and its ambitious host hopes he can launch a parallel circuit to the ATP.

Whether it catches on or not remains to be seen but the 'Sniper', better known as Australia's Alexei Popyrin, went down as the first match winner beating the 'Underdog' Elliot Benchetrit, the world 208.

The matches pan out very differently to the way tennis is traditionally scored, with four quarters, noisy countdowns, time-outs, and even bonus cards to prolong a service game.

Even the commentators are visible on a mini-screen.

There will be 50 matches in total over five weekends of tennis where every player faces each other before a round-robin final of six.

Although he was absent this weekend, world number three Dominic Thiem is the highest-ranked player.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Matteo Berrettini and David Goffin, who are all in the world top 10, are also involved.

Dustin Brown, dubbed the 'Artist' for his serve-and-volley style, also featured at the weekend.

The tournament package is sold over the internet and organisers are hoping to sign up 50,000 subscribers, paying between 10 and 12 Euros to watch the action.

There is also potential income from paying fans, but Sunday's action took place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus restrictions.

With the professional tour on ice since the middle of March, the event at the Mouratoglou academy near Nice at least gives players the chance to stay match sharp.

"You will not find a player ready to play five sets," said French star Richard Gasquet.

Related Topics

Tennis Internet World Australia France Nice David March Sunday Event All From Top Coach Serena Williams Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

1 hour ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

2 hours ago

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) Reiterates Its Com ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves governance system for ..

3 hours ago

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP conducts over 43,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.