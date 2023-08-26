Open Menu

UM Consumer Sentiment Index Falls Slightly In August

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2023 | 03:10 PM

UM consumer sentiment index falls slightly in August

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The index ended the month with its second-highest reading in 21 months, following two months of large jumps resulting from the substantial slowdown in inflation and ongoing strength in labor markets, according to the UM Surveys of Consumers.

The Current Index fell to 75.7 in August, down from 76.6 in July and above last August's 58.6. The Expectations Index fell to 65.5, down from 68.3 in July and above last August's 58.0.

Consumers' views of personal finances moved sideways in August, with assessments of current living standards slipping 3 percent from July but remaining 16 percent above a year ago.

Consumers expect improvements ahead, with the year-ahead expected change in personal financial situations inching up 2 percent from July and reaching their most favorable reading in over two years, supported by strong income expectations, particularly among lower-income consumers.

In fact, a majority of consumers expect their incomes to rise at least as much as inflation.

