UM consumer sentiment index rises in January

CHICAGO. (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :The Consumer Sentiment Index released Friday by the University of Michigan (UM) Surveys of Consumers rose to 64.9 in the January 2023 survey, up from 59.7 in December but below last January's 67.2.

The Current Index rose to 68.4, up from 59.4 in December but below last January's 72; and the Expectations Index rose to 62.7, up from 59.9 in December but below last January's 64.1.

The recent easing of inflation boosted consumer attitudes, and consumer assessments of their personal finances surged 19 percent to its highest reading in eight months.

A still-sizable 36 percent of consumers reported that their living standards are being eroded by inflation, the lowest share since April 2022.

Consumers voiced fewer concerns over gas and food prices in January, and a declining share of consumers blamed high prices for poor buying conditions for durable goods, cars, as well as homes. However, concerns over inflation remain substantially higher than a year and a half ago prior to the onset of elevated inflation.