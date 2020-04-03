UrduPoint.com
UN Adopts Resolution Calling For 'cooperation' On Virus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 08:00 AM

UN adopts resolution calling for 'cooperation' on virus

United Nations, United States, April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The UN General Assembly on Thursday approved a resolution calling for "international cooperation" and "multilateralism" in the fight against COVID-19, in the first text to come out of the international body since the pandemic's outbreak.

The resolution, which was approved by consensus, also stresses "the need for full respect for human rights" and that "there is no place for any form of discrimination, racism and xenophobia in the response to the pandemic." Russia was unsuccessful in opposing the resolution with its own text that was supported by four other countries.

The UN resolution stresses the central role of the body in the global health and economic crisis.

It was submitted by Switzerland, Indonesia, Singapore, Norway, Liechtenstein and Ghana, and adopted by 188 of the 193 states that make up the body, diplomats said.

The Russian text -- which also discussed cooperation but included an implicit demand for a general lifting of international sanctions, seen as a brake on efforts to fight the virus -- was supported by the Central African Republic, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Unlike the UN Security Council, the resolutions adopted by the General Assembly are not binding but have a strong political value depending on their support.

