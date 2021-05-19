UrduPoint.com
UN Agency Commends Zimbabwe For Achieving Global Target On HIV/AIDS Treatment

Umer Jamshaid 38 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

UN agency commends Zimbabwe for achieving global target on HIV/AIDS treatment

HARARE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The United Nations' AIDS agency has congratulated Zimbabwe for having achieved the 90-90-90 flagship treatment target by the year 2020, Zimbabwe's Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Tuesday.

"This means that 90 percent of the HIV-infected persons know their status; 90 percent of HIV-infected persons are on anti-retroviral treatment; and that 90 percent of HIV persons on treatment have viral load suppression," the minister said while addressing a post-cabinet media briefing.

Last year, on World AIDS Day on Dec. 1, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the country continued to make strides in combating HIV/AIDS despite socio-economic challenges and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the country's efforts to fight the scourge include the prevention of new infections and the scaling up of treatment to those infected in line with the goal to achieve 90-90-90 by 2020.

