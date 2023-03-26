UrduPoint.com

UN Agency Says Over 9.5 Mln Livestock Died Across Drought-affected HOA Countries

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2023 | 01:30 PM

UN agency says over 9.5 mln livestock died across drought-affected HOA countries

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 9.5 million livestock have died across the drought-affected Horn of Africa (HOA) countries of Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has disclosed.

"Over 9.5 million livestock have died since the drought started, eroding the Primary source of livelihood, income, and nutrition for pastoralist communities," the WFP said in a report issued Friday.

The WFP said that the drought due to five failed rainy seasons has had a devastating impact on the region's livestock, a crucial source of food and income for many communities. Figures from the agency show that an estimated 4 million livestock in Ethiopia, 3 million in Somalia, and 2.5 in Kenya have died.

The WFP said the drought-induced catastrophe is further worsened as much of the Horn of Africa region is enduring abnormally high food prices because of macroeconomic difficulties exacerbated by domestic cereal shortages and global food and fuel supply shocks.

The United Nations had previously warned that drought-induced livestock deaths are consequently affecting children's development as they have less access to milk, eventually negatively affecting their nutrition.

According to figures from the WFP, an estimated 5.1 million children are acutely malnourished across the drought-affected regions of the three countries.

The WFP further said the drought is also affecting access to education as families have been forced to move in search of livelihoods.

It said an estimated 3.6 million school-going children in Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia face the risk of dropping out of school and girls are the most affected.

Noting the humanitarian needs are projected to increase should there be another poor rain season, the WFP said a multifaceted response, including both short-term relief efforts and longer-term solutions such as sustainable water management and climate adaptation measures, are required.

The WFP said it urgently requires 2.4 billion U.S. Dollars in 2023 to meet the lifesaving relief food needs of 8.8 million drought-affected people across the region.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia World United Nations Poor Education Water Drought Died Ethiopia Kenya From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

9 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.