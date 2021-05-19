UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Agency To Provide 706,000 USD To Help South Sudan Farmers Reduce COVID-19 Impact

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

UN agency to provide 706,000 USD to help South Sudan farmers reduce COVID-19 impact

JUBA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :A United Nations agency that supports agriculture growth in rural areas announced Monday it will provide 706,000 U.S. Dollars to help South Sudan's small-scale producers safeguard their livelihoods in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) said in statement that the funding, through its Rural Poor Stimulus Facility, will cover 23,900 vulnerable rural people in Bor and Torit counties in South Sudan under the Resilient Livelihood and Food System project to help improve their agricultural productivity.

"This grant to South Sudan is a demonstration of IFAD's commitment to support post-conflict countries under the framework of the humanitarian-development-peace nexus, and to safeguard food security by ensuring small-scale farmers continue their farming activities and build their resilience to external shocks," Bernadette Mukonyora, IFAD country director for South Sudan, said in the statement.

IFAD said the project will distribute a combined total of 52 metric tons of seeds for maize, sorghum, groundnuts and select vegetables at the beginning of the planting season. Farmers will also receive training on production technologies and post-harvest handling practices.

The project will also make available post-harvest equipment such as threshers, silos, hermetic bags, refrigeration and coolers.

Food availability and access in South Sudan remain a challenge for most of the population due to the country's prolonged conflict, disruption of agricultural value chains and displacement of people.

IFAD said the COVID-19 pandemic thus poses a serious threat to an already fragile situation, especially in regard to food and nutrition security. Enditem

Related Topics

United Nations Poor Agriculture Bor Sudan

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates low-cost family flats for labourers ..

8 minutes ago

French parliamentary delegation visits FNC

20 minutes ago

Govt displays preliminary model of an electronic v ..

30 minutes ago

FM -98 hosts webinar on 70th anniversary of Pak-Ch ..

31 minutes ago

In the last two months more than 15000 people have ..

32 minutes ago

PESCO recovers Rs 3.787m from defaulter in Mardan ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.