UN Alliance Of Civilizations Criticizes Curbs That Prevented Muharram Processions In IOK

UN Alliance of Civilizations criticizes curbs that prevented Muharram processions in IOK

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), a Turkish-Spanish initiative aimed at promoting intercultural and inter-religious cooperation, has criticized restrictions to prevent religious observances when his attention was drawn to the banning of Muharram processions in Indian Occupied Kashmir this week.

"Anything that puts obstacles or don't allow people to respect each other is negative," Moratinos, a former foreign minister of Spain, said on Friday, in response to a question at a news conference, couching his response in general terms.

"The time has come that we are all one humanity, and we have respect (for) each other," he said when asked by a correspondent about the Indian security forces' clampdown on holding of the Muharram processions in occupied Kashmir.

Moratinos underscored the need for efforts so that "this kind of situation should not be repeated." Another correspondent asked him about the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, India, which was demolished in 1992 by a Hindu mob, and which needs to be preserved as a centuries-old site, and about overcoming inter-faith tensions surrounding it.

Moratinos did not directly answer the question, but spoke about a project of the UNAOC in association with UNESCO to identify and map historical religious sites. "We already know some of the main historical centres, but with this mapping exercise we will identify the symbolical places, the ones that have historically played a fundamental role in their communities in their faith. And so they will have special treatment," he said.

On Thursday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched the UN Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites, a programme to be led by Moratinos.

Guterres asked Moratinos to develop the plan after the terrorist attack on two mosques in New Zealand in March. The plan provides an "action-oriented" programme to prevent attacks against places of worship and guarantee the safety of the faithful to worship in peace, the UNAOC said.

Guterres said: "When people are attacked because of their religion or beliefs, all of society is diminished. Houses of worship around the world must be safe havens for reflection and peace, not sites of bloodshed and terror."

