UN Announces Ethiopia Deal On Joint Missions To Assess Tigray Aid Needs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:50 AM

UN announces Ethiopia deal on joint missions to assess Tigray aid needs

United Nations, United States, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The United Nations and Ethiopia have reached a new agreement for joint missions to assess humanitarian needs in the northern region of Tigray, Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced Wednesday.

The deal -- struck a week after an earlier accord proved impossible to implement right away -- will "make sure that there is full access to the whole of the territory and full capacity to start humanitarian operations based on real needs and without any kind of discrimination," Guterres said.

Friction has mounted between Ethiopia's government and the UN over access to Tigray, with alarm growing at the plight of civilians and refugees more than a week since fighting was declared over.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

