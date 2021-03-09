UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN 'appalled' By Killing Of 9 Activists In Philippines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

UN 'appalled' by killing of 9 activists in Philippines

Geneva, March 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The United Nations said Tuesday it was "appalled" by the apparent arbitrary killing of nine activists in the Philippines by security forces targeting alleged communist insurgents.

Eight men and one woman were killed as the authorities executed search warrants before dawn on Sunday, the UN rights office said.

"We are appalled by the apparently arbitrary killing of nine activists," Ravina Shamdasani, a spokeswoman for the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, told reporters in Geneva.

The killings happened in simultaneous police and military operations in the Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal provinces surrounding Manila.

The spokeswoman said that among those killed were labour rights, fishing community, housing and indigenous rights activists, while six people were reportedly arrested.

The Philippines government told the UN rights office that the operation was part of its counter-insurgency campaign against the New People's Army (NPA), the armed wing of the Communist party.

"We are deeply worried that these latest killings indicate an escalation in violence, intimidation, harassment and 'red-tagging' of human rights defenders," said Shamdasani.

"Red-tagging" means being accused of being a front for the NPA.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet's June 2020 report on the Philippines said there was a serious lack of due process in police operations, and near-total impunity for the use of lethal force by the police and the military.

Sunday's deaths came two days after President Rodrigo Duterte -- whose controversial drug war has cost thousands of lives -- repeated an order for security forces to "ignore human rights" and kill Communist rebels.

Hundreds of activists, journalists and lawyers have been killed since Duterte took power in 2016, rights groups say.

Many died after being accused of supporting the decades-old Maoist insurgency that the populist president has vowed to crush before the end of his six-year term in 2022.

Related Topics

Army Police United Nations Lawyers Died Laguna Batangas Manila Geneva Philippines June Women Sunday 2016 2020 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour Housing

Recent Stories

Haideri denies PTI’s offer for office of Senate ..

5 seconds ago

37,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

1 minute ago

Dubai to host friendly match between UAE and Israe ..

16 minutes ago

Besides shopkeepers, public to be fined to adhere ..

4 minutes ago

Naval Chief meets military heads of Qatar Forces, ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese athletes prepare for TOKYO Olympics amid c ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.