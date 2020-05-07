UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Appeals For $4.7 Billion Dollars More To Fight Virus Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 09:30 AM

UN appeals for $4.7 billion dollars more to fight virus pandemic

United Nations, United States, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The United Nations on Thursday issued a new appeal for $4.7 billion in funding to "protect millions of lives and stem the spread of coronavirus in fragile countries." The money is on top of the $2 billion the UN already called for when it launched its global humanitarian response plan on March 25. It has received about half of that money so far.

"The most devastating and destabilizing effects" of the novel coronavirus pandemic "will be felt in the world's poorest countries," UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock said in the statement.

"Unless we take action now, we should be prepared for a significant rise in conflict, hunger and poverty. The spectre of multiple famines looms," he warned.

The full $6.7 billion is expected to cover costs of the humanitarian response plan until December.

It prioritizes some 20 countries, including Afghanistan and Syria.

The new call for donations came as nine more countries were added to the list: Benin, Djibouti, Liberia, Mozambique, Pakistan, Philippines, Sierra Leone, Togo and Zimbabwe.

The funds are to be used to buy medical equipment to test and treat the sick, provide hand-washing stations, launch information campaigns and establish humanitarian airlifts to Africa, Asia and Latin America, according to the UN.

It also aims to develop new programs to better combat food insecurity that is growing as a result of the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Extraordinary measures are needed," Lowcock stressed.

"I urge donors to act in both solidarity and in self-interest and make their response proportionate to the scale of the problem we face," he added, warning of a long-term boomerang effect if poor countries are neglected by rich countries.

COVID-19 infections are expected to peak in the world's poorest countries in the next three to six months, according to UN estimates.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Afghanistan World United Nations Syria Poor Liberia Djibouti Buy Benin Togo Zimbabwe Sierra Leone Philippines Mozambique Money March December Top Asia Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

8 hours ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

8 hours ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

8 hours ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

9 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.