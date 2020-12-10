UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Appeals For Calm In DR Congo After Parliament Bust-up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

UN appeals for calm in DR Congo after parliament bust-up

Kinshasa, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The United Nations on Wednesday hit out at violence that erupted in DR Congo's parliament, pitting backers of President Felix Tshisekedi against supporters of his predecessor Joseph Kabila.

Police were sent in to end the clashes on Tuesday, sparked by a months-long tussle over power-sharing.

In a statement in New York, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned "the violent incidents" and called on "all political actors to resolve their differences peacefully, through dialogue, in accordance with the constitution and in the interest of the Congolese people".

Earlier the UN's representative to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Leila Zerrougui, said "the violent incidents... constitute unacceptable harm to the state of law and Congolese institutions." She called on all parties and their supporters to show calm and restraint.

An enduring crisis "could have serious repercussions on the country's economic and security situation," she warned.

Legislators with their supporters holed up in two camps on the ground floor and first floor of the Palace of the People, the vast parliamentary building in the capital Kinshasa.

Objects were hurled from the first floor and rival groups brawled on the staircase before the arrival of police brought matters under control, AFP reporters saw. At least three people were injured.

On Monday, pro-Tshisekedi lawmakers trashed the podium of the National Assembly plenary room.

The violence followed months of tension over the fragile coalition between Tshisekedi, who took over in January 2019 after Kabila's 18-year rule, and his predecessor's party, which holds a parliamentary majority.

On Sunday, Tshisekedi, stymied in his quest to enact reforms, said he planned to look for a new coalition in the National Assembly.

If one failed to emerge, he would consider dissolving parliament and holding fresh elections, he said.

The pro-Kabila Common Front for the Congo (FCC), which holds more than 300 out of the 500 seats, reacted furiously, accusing Tshisekedi of breaching the constitution.

On Tuesday, Tshisekedi supporters formally requested the removal of the assembly's pro-Kabila speaker, Jeanine Mabunda, and other members.

Their petition will be heard in a plenary session on Thursday.

The US ambassador in Kinshasa, Mike Hammer, issued a tweet supporting the need for reform, but also called on "all actors to take this opportunity and refrain from violence." An appeal for calm and resolution of disputes through political channels was also made jointly by Britain, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Switzerland, as well as the US.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, a sprawling nation the size of continental western Europe, has a long history of instability.

The handover of power from Kabila to Tshisekedi marked the country's first peaceful transition since independence from Belgium in 1960.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Resolution National Assembly Police United Nations Europe Parliament Canada Kinshasa Independence New York Belgium Japan South Korea Switzerland Congo January Sunday 2019 All From

Recent Stories

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

36 minutes ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

1 hour ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

1 hour ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

1 hour ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

1 hour ago

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.