UN, AU, ECOWAS Urge I.Coast Opposition 'respect Constitutional Order'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 01:20 AM
Abidjan, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The United Nations, African Union and West African ECOWAS bloc on Tuesday called on Ivory Coast's opposition to "respect constitutional order" after it rejected President Alassane Ouattara's re-election and vowed to set up a "transitional government".
As the stand-off between Ivory Coast's government and the opposition intensified after Sunday's vote, the three influential organisations in a joint statement urged all parties towards dialogue and "restraint to preserve human lives".