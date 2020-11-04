UN, AU, ECOWAS urge I.Coast opposition 'respect constitutional order'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abidjan, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The United Nations, African Union and West African ECOWAS bloc on Tuesday called on Ivory Coast's opposition to "respect constitutional order" after it rejected President Alassane Ouattara's re-election and vowed to set up a "transitional government".

As the stand-off between Ivory Coast's government and the opposition intensified after Sunday's vote, the three influential organisations in a joint statement urged all parties towards dialogue and "restraint to preserve human lives".