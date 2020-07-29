UN, AU urge Darfur troop deployment to protect civilians

Khartoum, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The joint UN-African Union mission in Sudan's war-torn Darfur region urged the government Tuesday to deploy troops there "as soon as possible" following a wave of deadly attacks on civilians.

The UNAMID call came a day after the United Nations reported a massacre of more than 60 people in the impoverished region.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the government would send security forces to the western desert region to "protect citizens and the farming season".

UNAMID said Tuesday that it "hopes that this force will be fully deployed as soon as possible and will be adequately equipped and trained to protect all residents of Darfur without exception".

"The civilian population in Darfur has endured enough suffering, and they deserve to live in peace and tranquility without fear of being attacked," it said in a statement.