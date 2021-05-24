UrduPoint.com
UN Aviation Agency To Meet Thursday On Belarus Forced Landing

Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The UN civil aviation agency announced an "urgent" meeting for Thursday after Belarus provoked an international outcry by forcing a commercial airliner to land so it could arrest an opposition activist.

The International Civil Aviation Organization Council's "president has called an urgent meeting of the 36 diplomatic representatives to the ICAO Council" on the flight, the body said via Twitter on Monday.

A day earlier the agency, which has no regulatory powers, tweeted that it was "strongly concerned by the apparent forced landing of a Ryanair flight and its passengers, which could be in contravention of the Chicago Convention." Signed in 1944, the Chicago Convention established the ICAO, as well as the rules of airspace rights and air travel and security.

Several European capitals and airlines on Monday ordered flights to avoid airspace over Belarus, which is under increasing international pressure after it forced a Ryanair commercial flight to land so it could arrest an opposition activist.

The flight from Athens to Vilnius carrying dissident journalist Roman Protasevich was diverted while in Belarusian airspace on Sunday over a supposed bomb threat.

Accompanied by a Belarusian fighter jet on the orders of strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko, the plane landed in the capital Minsk.

There Protasevich, a 26-year-old who had been living between Lithuania and Poland, was arrested along with his Russian girlfriend.

Western leaders accused Belarusian authorities of essentially hijacking a European plane, while Minsk claimed it had received a threat from Islamist group Hamas to blow up the aircraft and insisted it had acted legally.

The ICAO's mission is to lay down the rules governing civil air transport globally, but it has no power to impose sanctions.

If any country breaks with international consensus on civil aviation, the body's role "is to help countries conduct any discussions, condemnations, sanctions, etc, they may wish to pursue, consistent with the Chicago Convention and the Articles and Annexes it contains under international law," it says on its website.

