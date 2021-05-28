UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Aviation Body To Launch Investigation Into Belarus Plane Diversion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:30 AM

UN aviation body to launch investigation into Belarus plane diversion

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The UN civil aviation agency will launch an investigation into the May 23 diversion by Belarus of a European flight and arrest of a dissident on board, it announced on Thursday.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council "decided to undertake a fact-finding investigation of this event," the statement said.

It added that at a meeting the body "underlined the importance of establishing the facts of what happened, and of understanding whether there had been any breach by any ICAO Member State of international aviation law."

Related Topics

United Nations Belarus May Event

Recent Stories

Germany plans to offer adolescents COVID-19 vaccin ..

7 hours ago

UAE Ambassador and Egypt&#039;s Minister of Agricu ..

8 hours ago

Spain&#039;s Casillas plans to open training acade ..

8 hours ago

DIG asks SSP to register cases of robberies, other ..

7 hours ago

Canadian Government Allots $2.15Bln Toward Energy ..

7 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Confirms Notification US ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.