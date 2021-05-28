UN aviation body to launch investigation into Belarus plane diversion

(@FahadShabbir)

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The UN civil aviation agency will launch an investigation into the May 23 diversion by Belarus of a European flight and arrest of a dissident on board, it announced on Thursday.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council "decided to undertake a fact-finding investigation of this event," the statement said.

It added that at a meeting the body "underlined the importance of establishing the facts of what happened, and of understanding whether there had been any breach by any ICAO Member State of international aviation law."