UrduPoint.com

UN Aviation Body To Release Report On Belarus Plane Diversion In Autumn

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 08:30 AM

UN aviation body to release report on Belarus plane diversion in autumn

Montreal, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The United Nations aviation agency's report on Belarus' rerouting of a commercial flight with a dissident on board will be released in the autumn, the group said Friday.

A Ryanair flight from Athens to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius made an emergency landing in Minsk in May after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko scrambled a fighter jet to order the plane down over an alleged bomb threat.

The plane was carrying Roman Protasevich, an exiled co-founder of a popular opposition Telegram channel.

The two were immediately arrested in Minsk.

The diversion of the plane sparked an international outcry and has led a number of Western nations to impose sanctions on Belarus.

The Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization said in a statement Friday that "investigation outcomes and conclusions are presently expected in November of this year."Belarusian authorities have accused Protasevich of coordinating historic protests against Lukashenko last year.

Related Topics

United Nations Minsk Athens Vilnius Belarus May November From Opposition

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th September 2021

17 minutes ago
 Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situati ..

Chinese, Iranian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Beijing

6 hours ago
 PTI govt has identified areas for investment to fa ..

PTI govt has identified areas for investment to facilitate general public: Farru ..

6 hours ago
 Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe ..

Qatar Working With Western Partners to Reopen Safe Corridors From Afghanistan - ..

8 hours ago
 US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Off ..

US Imposes Sanctions on 4 Iranian Intelligence Officials - Treasury Dept.

8 hours ago
 Hashim, CS review Punjab development profile, ADP

Hashim, CS review Punjab development profile, ADP

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.