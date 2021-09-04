UN aviation body to release report on Belarus plane diversion in autumn

Montreal, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The United Nations aviation agency's report on Belarus' rerouting of a commercial flight with a dissident on board will be released in the autumn, the group said Friday.

A Ryanair flight from Athens to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius made an emergency landing in Minsk in May after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko scrambled a fighter jet to order the plane down over an alleged bomb threat.

The plane was carrying Roman Protasevich, an exiled co-founder of a popular opposition Telegram channel.

The two were immediately arrested in Minsk.

The diversion of the plane sparked an international outcry and has led a number of Western nations to impose sanctions on Belarus.

The Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization said in a statement Friday that "investigation outcomes and conclusions are presently expected in November of this year."Belarusian authorities have accused Protasevich of coordinating historic protests against Lukashenko last year.