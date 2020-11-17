UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN-backed Fund To Address Crisis In Global Sanitation, Hygiene Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:50 PM

UN-backed fund to address crisis in global sanitation, hygiene launched

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :A UN-backed fund, launched on Tuesday, is set to take on the centuries-old crisis centred around sanitation, hygiene and menstrual health, which now impacts more than four billion people across the world.

Speaking, via a video message, at the launch of the Fund, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed described safe sanitation and hygiene as "critical to the response that we want to see, first, because it is about human dignity; second, it is a health issue." Many of the world's most serious diseases stem from poor sanitation and hygiene, the coronavirus pandemic has blown the lid off this fact, with over three billion lacking access to basic hand washing facilities – a key action to keep the virus at bay.

"Basic hygiene of washing your hands and being able to have a toilet that is accessible is key [to enabling healthy communities] in the longer term," Ms Mohammed stressed.

The Sanitation and Hygiene Fund is hosted by the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), a specialized UN entity providing service, technical advice and implementing projects for the Organization and partners globally.

A global financing mechanism, the Fund will provide accelerated funding to countries with the heaviest burden and least ability to respond, focusing on four strategic objectives: expanding household sanitation; ensuring menstrual health and hygiene; providing sanitation and hygiene in schools and healthcare facilities; and supporting innovative sanitation solutions.

It aims to raise $2 billion over the next five years to support the efforts.

Even though proper sanitation is at the core of development to any community, family or individual, over 600 million schools and countless households do not toilets and many lack basic sanitation services.

Terming sanitation and hygiene as "a great equalizer for children", Henrietta Fore, Executive Director of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF), called on countries to treat sanitation as a public good.

"During a lockdown, how do you cope with the fact that your household does not have a toilet? This is particularly difficult for girls and women. If everyone had access to sanitation and hygiene in households, in their schools, in their health facilities and communities, it would make an enormous difference in our world," she said.

"Good sanitation has to be a public good. Governments have to own the fact that sanitation is their problem to solve, and that they have ways to solve it," Ms Fore added.

Related Topics

World United Nations Poor Women Family From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Senior US Official Pledges Cooperation With Moldov ..

6 minutes ago

Muslims love Holy Prophet (PBUH) more than anythin ..

6 minutes ago

Muslim Ummah strongly condemns Macron's blasphemou ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's Putin Says Betrayal Accusations Faced by ..

54 minutes ago

Greek PM arrives in UAE

55 minutes ago

Telemedicine saves chronic pain patients time, mon ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.