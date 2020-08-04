UrduPoint.com
UN Backing Pakistan's Fight Against Coronavirus With Humanitarian Help To People: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 08:00 AM

UN backing Pakistan's fight against coronavirus with humanitarian help to people: Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The United Nations and its partners have been supporting Pakistan in responding to the coronavirus pandemic and other disasters by providing humanitarian assistance to the affected people, UN Deputy Spokesman, Farhan Haq, has said.

He told reporters at the regular briefing on Monday that more than $3 million in cash was distributed to people hit by drought in Balochistan and Sindh provinces, while food aid was provided to 12,000 households affected by a snow emergency in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has recorded more than 280,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 6,000 deaths, the spokesman pointed out, while noting a sharp decline in the virus cases and deaths.

Emergency food assistance is being finalized for more than 120,000 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to help them cope with the economic fallout due to COVID-19, Farhan Haq said.

Cash assistance has also been given to 35,000 refugee families so far, while nearly 3 million people have received water, sanitation and hygiene services, he said.

The Pakistan Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID-19 seeks $146 million and is 25 per cent funded so far, it was pointed out.

