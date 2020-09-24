UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN, Britain To Co-host Climate Summit On December 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 09:30 AM

UN, Britain to co-host climate summit on December 12

United Nations, United States, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The United Nations and Britain said Wednesday they would co-host a global climate summit on December 12, the fifth anniversary of the landmark Paris Agreement.

The announcement came days after Chinese President Xi Jinping told the UN that the world's largest greenhouse gas polluter would peak emissions in 2030 and attempt to go carbon neutral by 2060, a move hailed by environmentalists.

"We have champions and solutions all around us, in every city, corporation and country," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

"But the climate emergency is fully upon us, and we have no time to waste. The answer to our existential crisis is swift, decisive, scaled up action and solidarity among nations." Guterres and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were to address the issue at a climate roundtable meeting on Thursday.

Johnson, who will speak via video link, was expected to say: "As the world continues to deal with coronavirus we must look ahead to how we will rebuild, and how we can seize the opportunity to build back better.

"The UK will lead by example, keeping the environment on the global agenda and serving as a launch pad for a global green industrial revolution," he was to say, according to a government statement.

The world remains off-track to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, which scientists say is crucial to prevent runaway warming that would leave vast swathes of the planet inhospitable to life.

Guterres and Johnson will convene "global leaders... to rally much greater climate action and ambition," the statement said.

National governments will be invited to present more ambitious and high-quality climate plans at the summit, which would involve government leaders, as well as the private sector and civil society.

According to the UN, the December 12 summit is intended to increase momentum ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26) to be held in Glasgow in November 2021.

Recent data shows greenhouse gas concentrations reaching record levels, worsening extreme events including unprecedented wildfires, hurricanes, droughts and floods.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister World United Nations China Civil Society Paris Glasgow Lead United Kingdom Colombian Peso November December Gas All Government Agreement Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai to Round 16 of AFC Champions ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia hit ..

9 hours ago

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

11 hours ago

Rehman Malik appeals UN to send peace mission to h ..

9 hours ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.