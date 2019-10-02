(@imziishan)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :A U.N. spokesman Tuesday underscored the need for addressing human rights of the Kashmiri people in order to resolve the ongoing crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir as the repressive lockdown of the disputed state entered its 57th day.

"In order to resolve the current situation in Kashmir, human rights need to be addressed, and human rights needs to be in the forefront," Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in response to a question about the deteriorating situation in occupied at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

He said that UN Secretary-General was very well aware of the situation in Kashmir, having discussed it with the prime ministers of Pakistan and India and with their country's foreign ministers. In this regard, he has also read two reports of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation of human rights in Kashmir.

"And we will continue to remain engaged in whatever we way we can," the spokesman added.

Later, at a press conference, the President of the Security Council for October, Jerry Matthews Matjila, was also asked about the suffering of the curfew-bound Kashmiri people since August 5, when India unilaterally abolished the special status of Kashmir, and the Council's lack of response to the heightening India-Pakistan tensions.

He said the Security Council did meet on August 16 meeting on Kashmir but "unfortunately" there was no outcome as the Council members were were divided on the issue.

"Now as a president I could do what I can do, but in the end the Security Council have to decide," Ambassador Matjila said.

"I am aware, of course, of what the (Pakistan) Prime Minister (Imran Khan) said (in the UN General Assembly), I am also aware of what the Indian response was," the Council president said.

"You can only hope that the situation will be resolved amicably for both the sides."