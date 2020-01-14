UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Calls For Better Protection Of Former FARC Rebels In Colombia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:00 AM

UN calls for better protection of former FARC rebels in Colombia

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The UN's Colombia mission chief on Monday urged President Ivan Duque's government to better protect former FARC rebels, after Colombia thwarted one such attack.

"Peace cannot be fully achieved if the courageous voices of social leaders continue to be silenced by violence, and if ex-combatants who have given up their weapons and are committed to reintegration continue to be killed," said Carlos Ruiz during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Colombian police said Sunday that they had thwarted an attempted attack on the former Marxist FARC rebel leader Rodrigo Londono.

Londono was targeted by other former guerrilla leaders who broke with the 2016 peace deal that has seen them take up civilian life.

The UN has reported that 2019 was the deadliest year for ex-FARC combatants in Colombia.

The total of 77 deaths that year surpasses the 65 murders recorded in 2018 and the 31 in 2017.

The authorities' ability to thwart the attack on Londono shows the "serious commitment" of President Ivan Duque to protect ex-combatants, according to Colombian Foreign Minister Claudia Blum.

She is in charge of overseeing the implementation of the peace deal signed with the FARC.

Blum also confirmed Duque's request in early January that the UN prolong its peace verification mission in Colombia until 2022.

According to Colombian authorities, 80 percent of the attacks are carried out by illegal armed groups and criminal organizations linked to drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

Related Topics

Attack Police United Nations Colombia January Criminals Sunday 2017 2016 2018 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

Sultan bin Khalifa offers condolences on death of ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed,Japan’s Prime Minster witness ..

9 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

10 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

10 hours ago

MQM bound to move forward with government: Chaudh ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.