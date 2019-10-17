UrduPoint.com
UN Calls For Bolder Action To Make Healthy Diets Available To All

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Food and Agriculture Organizations (FAO), a Rome-based United Nations agency, Wednesday called for bolder action to make healthy, sustainable diets affordable and accessible for all, while marking World Food Day.

FAO said the shift away from seasonal, mainly plant-based and fibre-rich food has occurred in recent decades, as a result of globalization, urbanization and growth in income. That trend came as busy consumers in urban areas find less time to cook at home, and rely increasingly on fast-food outlets, street food vendors and take-away meals.

This has led to a situation whereby almost 800 million people are considered obese, and over 40 million children under-five are overweight, the UN agency said. The health costs of unhealthy eating habits – blamed as the leading cause of diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers – are estimated at around $2 trillion per year.

At the same time, some 821 million people are still suffering from hunger across the world, with numbers increasing over the past three years, and around one in three children are malnourished and not developing properly: in some parts of Africa, hunger has risen by almost 20 per cent.

Everyone can play their part in promoting healthy diets and achieving the UN's goal of zero hunger by 2030, FAO urges. Farmers, and others who work in agriculture, can spread their knowledge, and traditional, sustainable practices. By promoting healthy living to their citizens, governments can make savings, by cutting food-related health problems; and the private sector can make a difference by reducing the amount of harmful ingredients in their products.

In a video statement released on Wednesday, UN chief Antonio Guterres underlined the crucial need to transform food systems in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As well as impacting health, the way that food is currently consumed and produced is having a significant effect on climate change. Guterres announced that he hopes to convene a major Food Systems Summit in 2021, as part of the Decade of Action to deliver the SDGs.

