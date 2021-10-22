United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres made an appeal Thursday for reversing a decline in women's rights around the world.

"We need to fight back -- and turn the clock forward -- for every woman and girl," Guterres told the Security Council.

"Women will no longer accept reversals of their rights. They shouldn't have to -- in countries in conflict, or anywhere else," he added.

"We will not stop until girls can go back to school, and women can return to their jobs and participate in public life."