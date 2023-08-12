Open Menu

UN Calls For Empowering Youth With Green Skills On International Youth Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2023 | 11:20 PM

UN calls for empowering youth with green skills on International Youth Day

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday called on young people to lead the charge for climate justice amid environmental disasters, as he marked International Youth Day.

This year's International Youth Day theme 2023 is 'Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World'. The first International Youth Day was observed on August 12, 2000.

In his message, the UN chief said, "Climate change is the fight of our lives - and young people have been on the frontlines leading the charge for climate justice.

"The unrelenting conviction of young people is central to keeping climate goals within reach, kicking the world's addiction to fossil fuels, and delivering climate justice.

" Green skills are "knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes needed to live in, develop and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society," he said.

"These include technical knowledge and skills that enable the effective use of green technologies and processes in occupational settings, as well as transversal skills that draw on a range of knowledge, values and attitudes to facilitate environmentally sustainable decisions in work and in life," the UN chief said.

On this occasion, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs organised a global webinar in collaboration with the UN Global Initiative on Decent Jobs for Youth and Generation Unlimited.

Related Topics

World United Nations Young Lead August Jobs

Recent Stories

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 CM for action against drug mafia

CM for action against drug mafia

2 hours ago
 GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

GCWUF to celebrate I-Day with national enthusiasm

2 hours ago
 Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

Independence Day celebrations continue in Larkana

2 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi exten ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi extends congratulations to Anwar-ul ..

2 hours ago
 FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Ch ..

FDA to celebrate I-Day with national zeal: Asif Chaudhary

2 hours ago
Minorities playing role for development in country ..

Minorities playing role for development in country, province: Khalil George

2 hours ago
 Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premi ..

Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

2 hours ago
 Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage ..

Detained Niger president seen by doctor: entourage

2 hours ago
 CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebr ..

CS reviews preparation for Independence Day celebrations

2 hours ago
 Iftikhar Sahu expresses concern on rising hotspots ..

Iftikhar Sahu expresses concern on rising hotspots of white fly, pink worm

2 hours ago
 Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" dri ..

Commissioner launches "One Plant for Pakistan" drive

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous