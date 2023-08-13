UN calls for empowering youth with green skills on International Youth Day

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Saturday called on young people to lead the charge for climate justice amid environmental disasters, as he marked International Youth Day.

This year's International Youth Day theme 2023 is 'Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World'. The first International Youth Day was observed on August 12, 2000.

In his message, the UN chief said, "Climate change is the fight of our lives - and young people have been on the frontlines leading the charge for climate justice.

"The unrelenting conviction of young people is central to keeping climate goals within reach, kicking the world's addiction to fossil fuels, and delivering climate justice.

" Green skills are "knowledge, abilities, values and attitudes needed to live in, develop and support a sustainable and resource-efficient society," he said.

"These include technical knowledge and skills that enable the effective use of green technologies and processes in occupational settings, as well as transversal skills that draw on a range of knowledge, values and attitudes to facilitate environmentally sustainable decisions in work and in life," the UN chief said.

On this occasion, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs organised a global webinar in collaboration with the UN Global Initiative on Decent Jobs for Youth and Generation Unlimited.