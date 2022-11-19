UrduPoint.com

UN Calls For More Funds To Maintain Lifesaving Response For Pakistan's Flood-hit People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

UN calls for more funds to maintain lifesaving response for Pakistan's flood-hit people

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The United Nations is calling for additional funding to meet the urgent needs of the flood-affected people in Pakistan, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said Friday, noting that the organization's $816 million humanitarian appeal is only 21 percent funded.

"More than three months since the devastating floods began, the catastrophe is far from over," he told reporters at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York.

"We are calling for additional funding to maintain the lifesaving response," Farhan Haq said in an update on the country's flood situation.

The climate-induced floods have affected 33 million people and caused destruction across the economy -- the agricultural, health and education sectors, with more than five million people remaining displaced.

The spokesperson said that food and livelihoods assistance had reached 4.

1 million people, while 1.5 million people received emergency shelter kits, blankets, bedding and kitchen sets.

"Our partners have provided health assistance to 1.5 million people, while more than 1.7 million people have received clean water," he said.

Access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene remain challenging, with the flooding and standing water having led to a rise in water and vector-borne diseases, the spokesperson said. Millions of people face increased food insecurity as families are returning home to destroyed houses, ruined crops, and dead livestock.

"As winter begins to set in, with snow already affecting some areas, people affected by the floods are even more vulnerable and many need adequate shelter, food and winterization support," Farhan Haq added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Snow United Nations Education Flood Water New York From Million

Recent Stories

Madrid region's public health system on the brink

Madrid region's public health system on the brink

5 minutes ago
 UN calls for more funds to maintain lifesaving res ..

UN calls for more funds to maintain lifesaving response for Pakistan's flood-hit ..

5 minutes ago
 MNAs blamed HESCO for troubling people with unsche ..

MNAs blamed HESCO for troubling people with unscheduled power outage

5 minutes ago
 EU Boss Admits Refilling Gas Storage by Next Winte ..

EU Boss Admits Refilling Gas Storage by Next Winter Will Be Challenging

25 minutes ago
 CM Bizenjo urges federal government to ensure impl ..

CM Bizenjo urges federal government to ensure implementation of job quota for Ba ..

26 minutes ago
 EU Commission Approves $1.13Bln Package to Compens ..

EU Commission Approves $1.13Bln Package to Compensate Companies for Energy Price ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.