UrduPoint.com

UN Calls For Reigning In 'toxic, Destructive' Hate Speech, Build Civilized World

Umer Jamshaid Published June 18, 2023 | 09:00 PM

UN calls for reigning in 'toxic, destructive' hate speech, build civilized world

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :UNITED NATIONS, Jun 18 (Pakistan Point news - 18th Jun, 2023 ): The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has called on everyone to work together to build a more respectful and civil world, and for effective action to end hate speech.

"We know that the spread of hate is used by those who want to sow divisions, to scapegoat and to distract from real issues. Social media is a remarkably fertile ground for hate speech, providing it with both unprecedented reach and speed. And hate breeds bigotry, discrimination and incitement to violence," Turk said, marking International Day for Countering Hate Speech on Sunday, "What must be done? There is no silver bullet, no switch to flip that will rid our world of hate, online or offline. But with targeted and well-resourced measures, we can succeed in limiting its spread, isolating and holding accountable hate-mongers, and building greater respect." Globally, the spread of hate speech-related laws being misused against journalists and human rights defenders is almost as viral as the spread of hate speech itself, the UN Human Rights Chief said. Broad laws – that license States to censor speech they find uncomfortable and to threaten or detain those who question Government policy or criticize officials – violate rights and endanger essential public debate.

Rather than criminalizing protected speech, we need States and companies to take urgent steps to address incitement to hatred and violence, Turk said.

The High Commissioner called for multifaceted and well-resourced efforts, including: -- Ratcheting up investment in efforts to combat hate speech in languages other than English, and detecting and pivoting greater attention and investment to fragile contexts, or where early warning signs demand; -- Listening to those most affected by hate speech, and providing better channels for them to raise concerns and get prompt action; -- Holding companies responsible for what they are – and are not – doing to respect human rights, including by requiring human rights due diligence with regard to their operations and increasing transparency around hate speech policies and practices; -- Empowering expanded research into how to effectively combat hate speech through greater transparency, including by open or affordable API (Application Programming Interface)access; -- Providing support to those whose mental and physical health are seriously affected by incitement to hatred and violence, particularly the well-documented harms caused to women and girls by gender-based hate; -- Investing in digital and media literacy programmes, human rights education, and supporting mechanisms to provide independent fact-checking with the participation of journalists and civil society.

"More also needs to be done to address mega-spreaders – those officials and influencers whose voices have profound impact and whose examples inspire thousands of others," Turk said. "We must build networks and amplify voices that can cut through the hate." Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for efforts to curb online hate and invest in social cohesion.

"Hate is a danger to everyone - and so fighting it must be a job for everyone. We must collectively strengthen our defenses," the top UN official told the Security Council meeting on "the Values of Human Fraternity in Promoting and Sustaining Peace." "We must reign in the hate that is spreading online," said the secretary-general.

The UN chief underscored that hate "fuels humanity's worst impulses," noting that it is a catalyst for polarization and radicalization and a conduit for atrocity crimes.

"It is also a result of these crimes, contributing to horrific cycles of violence that can churn for decades. It greases the wheels of violence, frays the social fabric, and corrodes the pillars of stability. It is, in short, often the bloody heart of the conflict," Guterres elaborated.

"And as part of Our Common Agenda, we are working on a Global Digital Compact for an open, free, inclusive, and secure digital future for all, firmly anchored in human rights and nondiscrimination," he added.

The secretary-general called for efforts to "move toward evermore multi-ethnic and multi-religious societies" and "invest in social cohesion."

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Education Civil Society Job Women Sunday Silver Media All From Government Top

Recent Stories

SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs issues several customs policies for ..

Dubai Customs issues several customs policies for trade growth with partners

1 hour ago
 ChatGPT Hackathon offers actionable solutions for ..

ChatGPT Hackathon offers actionable solutions for education, entrepreneurship, t ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed highlights UAE National Olympic ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed highlights UAE National Olympic Committeeâ€™s commitment to s ..

2 hours ago
 UAEJA participates in Federation of Arab Journalis ..

UAEJA participates in Federation of Arab Journalists&#039; meetings in Iraq

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee graduation ceremony

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.