UN Calls For Restraint After Killing Of Iranian Nuclear Scientist

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

UN calls for restraint after killing of Iranian nuclear scientist

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The United Nations urged restraint Saturday after tensions rose in the middle East with the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist.

Iran has blamed Israel for Friday's killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and vowed revenge.

"We urge restraint and the need to avoid any actions that could lead to an escalation of tensions in the region," a UN spokesman said. "We condemn any assassination or extrajudicial killing."

