UN Calls For Safe Aid Delivery To Ukraine Combat Zones: Senior Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2022 | 01:50 AM

New York, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :The United Nations needs safe passage to deliver humanitarian aid to conflict zones in Ukraine, a senior offical with the organization told the Security Council on Monday.

"Civilians in places like Mariupol, Kharkiv, Melitopol, and elsewhere desperately need aid, especially life-saving medical supplies," UN undersecretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths told an emergency meeting on the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

